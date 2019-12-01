Share:

SAU PAULO - A mother who stabbed her teenage son to death for being gay has been sentenced by a jury in Brazil to 25 years and eight months in prison. Tatiana Ferreira Lozano Pereira never accepted that her 17-year-old son Itaberli Lozano was gay, and tensions between the two worsened over Christmas 2016.

According to Out, Lozano had gone to stay with his grandmother because of the fights with his mother, but on December 29 Pereira lured him backed to the houses with promises of reconciliation.

Instead, she hired two hitmen – Victor Roberto da Silva and Miller da Silva Barissa – who waited at the house to “teach a lesson” to her son. They beat him but refused to kill him, so Pereira took a kitchen knife and stabbed him herself. Pereira and her husband, Lozano’s stepfather, then took his body to a cane field and set it on fire. The two hitmen were each sentenced to 21 years and eight months in prison, also for murder. Lozano’s stepfather has been charged with concealing a body, but his trial has been postponed and is yet to be rescheduled.