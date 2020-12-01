Share:

LAHORE - At least 13 persons were charred to death after a passenger bus collided with a van near Narang Mandi, rescue workers said on Monday. Eyewitness said both the vehicles burst into flames as the bus and van bumped into each other near Meeran bus-stop early Monday. As a result, 10 persons including three women died on the spot. Seven of the victims were said to be members of the same family and residents of Narowal district. A spokesman for the Edhi Ambulance Service told reporters in Lahore that four bodies were burned beyond recognition. The unidentified bodies were moved to the Mayo Hospital’s morgue. In a text message, he also confirmed that six bodies were shifted to village Bado Malhi while another was transported to Shahdara.