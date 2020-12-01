Share:

Accountability court on Tuesday has adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till December 7.

During the proceedings, the defence lawyer told the court that Shehbaz Sharif is unable to attend the hearing as he was on parole due to the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the judge has also approved exemption plea of Hamza Shahbaz and postponed the proceedings.

Earlier, accountability court had indicted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Both the accused pleaded not guilty in the reference and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz was also charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.