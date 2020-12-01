Share:

Keeping consistent with the steady spree of violence that ensues in Afghanistan, another 30 security officials have been killed, with 24 more injured, through a car bombing in the central province of Ghazni. While no one has come forward to accept responsibility for the attack, it is clear that it was the doing of non-state actors. Unfortunately, what such incidences have made clear is the inability of the Afghan government to stand up against such offenses.

Finally, after years of negotiations, the west is pulling out of Afghanistan for good. However, that would mean that they would leave behind a power vacuum that must be filled by the right authority for the sake of the people, and the country at large. The tussle between the Taliban and the government to seize power is one that has manifested in an accelerated rate of violence throughout the country. While the international community insists that a ceasefire must be signed between the two stakeholders, a more permanent solution is required so that there remains no justification of the west to stay back in, or return to, the region. Thus, the Afghan government must back control and regain the ground it loses after each unwarranted attack on innocent civilians.

Not only is the number of casualties still rolling in but this bombing has even destroyed nearby residences, buildings and offices as well. Such damage will continue to be inflicted upon the people as well as the infrastructure of the country. This pattern of violence is making all solutions being employed in Afghanistan, like the withdrawal of the west, look like a stop-gap instead of a viable way out.