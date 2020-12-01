Share:

KARACHI - The anti vehicle lifting cell (AVLC) Baldia, City and Liaquatabad divisions on Monday arrested five motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession. Arrested Muhammad Ahmed s/o Mushtaq, Haris s/o Faqeer Muhammad, Ameer s/o Agha Muhammad, Bilal s/o Bundu and Farooq s/o Zahir Shah were habitual motorcycle thieves and they used to lift motorcycles on daily basis, said a news release. The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIY-4058 lifted from limits of police station (PS) Madina Colony, KHD-2778 from PS Saeedabad, KMH-7782 PS Eidgah and KGP-5649 from PS Super Market. Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.