Peshawar - While the use of digital technologies has been on the rise in the present-day society, an artist in Swat district is struggling to keep his art of calligraphy alive for the coming generations.

Shamsul Iqbal Shams, 60, says that he inherited the art from his father, who had served as a writer and calligrapher in the government of the then Swat state ruler Miangul Abdul Haq Aurangzeb.

“My father, Fazlur Rehman Faizan, used to write the orders and other important notifications of Miangul Abdul Haq Aurangez, who ruled the then Swat state as ‘wali’ from 1949 to 1969 till the state was merged into Pakistan,” Shams told The Nation.

He said that he had been associated with calligraphy, particularly Islamic calligraphy, for the last more than 40 years.

While Shams writes on stones, leathers, pumpkin when it dries in the plant, and leaves of trees, he likes the writings on a natural paper, which is produced by a tree called Burj in the local dialect, and it is also known as birch tree.

“This tree is grown in cold and snow-covered areas and the writing on its bark, a natural paper, can be preserved for thousands of years, as such writings on it are found in museums even today,” he said while discussing the calligraphy on the bark of birch tree.

His 10,000 works of art have been displayed in various exhibitions so far. To a query about the future of his art, he says that the art is fast dying because of modern technologies.

“In fact, people like an art if it earns them money, but this art doesn’t earn enough money in this age, this is why very few people are interested to learn and promote calligraphy. Mostly Afghan students from madaris are interested in calligraphy, otherwise very few in Pakistan are interested to learn it,” he added.

He said that he has frequently announced through various forums that he is willing to teach this art and train students free of cost, just to keep the art alive. He said that even today, the art is valued in some foreign countries.

Shams has retired from a government job and he has three sons. His elder son learned calligraphy but he nowadays works overseas to support the family back home, since Shams says the art of calligraphy does not earn them much money. His another son has also learnt calligraphy, says Shams, adding that he has also authored two books, one on the art of calligraphy and the other book details the directives and notifications of the era of the former ruler of the then Swat state.

Shams, also a poet, says he has not yet published a book of his poetry. He says the art needs to be promoted, otherwise, a time will soon come when the younger generations would be told about “how people used to write beautifully through hands.”

“I think the art of calligraphy should be merged into the subject of drawing that is taught at the school level,” he suggested.