Share:

ISLAMABAD- Cara Delevingne is facing accusations of breaking lockdown rules twice recently, after allegedly attending Rita Ora’s reported 30th birthday bash. The model was allegedly among the 30 people who are said to have attended the secret bash at a restaurant called Casa Cruz in west London - it was named after Chile-born Juan Santa Cruz, who resigned as restaurateur in February. And the purported violation came less than one week after Cara, 28, attended November 22nd’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles – despite the long-imposed 14-day quarantine order for travellers landing in the UK.