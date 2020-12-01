Share:

ISLAMABAD - Executive Chairman of John Menzies Philipp Joeinig called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad yesterday. During the meeting, various proposals regarding promotion of necessary linkages between aviation and airport services and tourism were discussed. The prime minister appreciated interest of international firms in establishing tourism sites in Pakistan. Imran Khan said Pakistan is blessed with abundant sites that could be developed into world class attractions in eco-friendly and sustainable manner. Proposals regarding establishment of Skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.