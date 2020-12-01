Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for establishment of a modern Bus Terminal at Thoker Niaz Baig in Lahore.

The approval to this effect was revealed in a statement issued from Lahore on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also directed Punjab Transport Department to present design of the proposed terminal on 10th of this month.

He announced that modern bus terminals will also be constructed in Faisalabad and Multan near future.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that green electric buses will run in all big cities of the province including Lahore.