ISLAMBAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) about its jurisdiction to investigation personal fights on social media platforms. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these directions while hearing a petition moved by a woman Ramsha against the alleged harassment of the FIA. In her petition, Ramsha challenged the FIA investigation against her and the alleged harassment of authority. Ramsha and another woman named Sobia Saeed have been fighting over an organisation for coronavirus patients and the use of funds. During the hearing, Justice Athar asked from the Federal Investigation Agency if it should investigate personal fights on social media platforms. He added that this country is not a police state rather it is being run through the constitution. The IHC Chief Justice that if the FIA investigates personal fights then who will do their work? He asked from the FIA if it has the authority to investigate such fights. Then the court asked from the investigation officer of the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA that from where and for how long they had got training. The FIA officer said that they were trained for a month and told about the different aspects of the cybercrime laws.

Then the court deferred the hearing in this matter for two weeks for further proceedings and also sought a reply from the FIA on the next hearing.