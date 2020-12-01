Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court (AC) on Monday withdrew arrest warrants against family members of Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), on their appearance in assets beyond known sources of income case. The court had issued arrest warrants for Ahad Cheema’s wife and other family members after they failed to appear in the court on previous hearing.

The court recorded the statement of Jehanzaib, a witness, during Monday’s proceedings and adjourned further hearing in the case till Dec 5. AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings. The court has recorded the statements of 34 witnesses so far. NAB had alleged that Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said that assets illegally made by Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.