KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,935 and 1,336 new cases emerged when 13,169 tests were conducted raising the tally to 174,350.

This he said in a statement issued from CM House on Monday. He said that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,935 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,169 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,336 cases that constituted 10.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,984,764 tests have been conducted against which 174,350 cases have been detected; of them 88 percent or 152,559 patients have recovered, including 1,070 overnight. The CM said that currently 18,816 patients were under treatment; of them 18,022 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 782 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 700 patients was stated to be critical, including 62 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,336 new cases, 1,072 have been detected from Karachi, including 397 from East, 311 from South, 131 from Korangi, 100 from Malir, 81 from Central and 52 from West. Hyderabad has 55 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Dadu and Ghotki 20 each, Matiari and Sanghar 17 each, Larkana 15, Naushehroferoze 14, Jamshoro, Kambar and Umerkot 10 each, Badin seven, Tando Allahyar four, Jacobabad three, Sukkur two, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan one each. The CM urged people of the province to observe SOPs to stay safe.