KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that more development schemes would be initiated under Annual Development Programme (ADP) and delayed projects of last tenure would be given priority.

Shallwani said this while addressing a meeting of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC’s Works department to review the works for renovation of roads and flyovers and replacement of expansion joints, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The commissioner Karachi said that the KMC was utilising all resources to carry out uplift works in the city.

He said that the busy roads in the city were being renovated on priority basis and the renovation works of Teen Hatti bridge were on the verge of completion. He said that keeping in view importance of the Teen Hatti bridge, Victorian sort of street lights were being installed while tiles were also fixed.

The area would be made even more beautiful as plants would be planted at green belts. Iron grill has already been installed at both sides of the bridge, he said, adding, “The purpose of replacing expansion joints and construction of roads is to ensure smooth flow of traffic,”.

Shallwani said that after renovation works, Teen Hatti bridge would become a model bridge and more bridges would be uplifted on the same pattern, if the people liked it.

Commissioner for implementation of NCOC guidelines

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday asked the marriage hall owners association to fully implement the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in true letter and spirit so that the spread of COVID-19 could be prevented.

In a meeting with the office bearers of the marriage halls owners association at his office, the commissioner clarified that no permission had been given to marriage halls owners to serve the food at tables or to serve buffet. “Only food boxes are allowed to be served to the guests,” he added.

The commissioner convened the meeting with marriage halls owners association on the directives of Sindh chief secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

Additional Commissioner-I Karachi Asad Ali Khan and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

President of the marriage halls owners association assured the meeting that SOPs issued for the marriage halls would be implemented fully in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and action should be taken against the violators.