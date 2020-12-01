Share:

Islamabad - The government on Monday increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 4 per litre, however, the prices of other petroleum products will remain unchanged for the first 15 days of December.

The government also increased the prices of indigenous Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 22.88 to Rs 1553.22 for 11.8/kg cylinder for the month of December.

For the month of November the price of 11.8 kg cylinder was Rs 1530.34.

“The Government of Pakistan in its endeavour to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products, said a notification issued by the Finance Division.

As per the notification the prices of MS (Petrol), Kerosene (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil would remain the same w.e.f. December 1 2020 for the next 15 days.

However, due to significant increase in the international price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), the price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4.00 per liter for the same period.

After the increase the price of HSD will increase to Rs 105.43 per litre from the existing 101.43 per litre, said the notification.

The prices of petrol will remain at Rs 100.69 per litre, Kerosene Rs 65.29 and Light Diesel Oil will remain Rs 62.86 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), LPG price has been increased by Rs 1.93 per kg to Rs 131.61 from the earlier price of Rs 129.68 per kg in November.

The new prices would come into effect from December 1, 2020, it added.

For the month of November also the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had increased the LPG price by Rs 9.66 per kg to Rs 129.7 per kg from the October price of Rs 120 per kg.

The upward journey of LPG prices continue since April 2020 when the LPG price was Rs 1067.39 per 11.8 cylindar.

However, from the LPG prices of Rs 1513.69 in December 2019, the price of cylinder is only Rs 40 cylinder higher.