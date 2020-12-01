Share:

Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, Easypaisa, has managed to successfully add another feather to its cap by winning the Emerging Payments Award 2020 for the ‘Best Financial Inclusion Payments Initiative’. Commenting on the achievement, M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank said, “It is a matter of great pride for us at Easypaisa to become the winner of the prestigious Emerging Payments Award for 2020 and we are ecstatic to say the least. Easypaisa has always strived to play the role of an enabler for the digital financial inclusion of the masses, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve to play our part in the development of a digital ecosystem.

The platform also won ‘The Innovators 2020’ Award in May this year for the second consecutive time in the field of Payments by the Global Finance Magazine, wherein it was recognized for forging new paths and introducing tools for greater financial inclusion.

The winners were announced recently at the virtual Emerging Payments Awards Ceremony, streamed online for the global community to participate. The Awards celebrate innovation and collaboration by recognizing companies that have made significant advances in payments. Now in its 13th year, the Emerging Payments Awards is the UK industry’s most prestigious event.