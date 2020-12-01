Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a very important meeting today (Tuesday) to decide whether or not to hold by-elections on the seat vacated by Mayor Islamabad.

The ECP for this important meeting has invited all officials concerned from different departments; including some high ranking officials from interior ministry as well.

Former Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz who was considered as a close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had surprisingly resigned from his post on October 4 after allegedly accusing the government of meddling in some important directorates of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). The MCI had been placed under the administrative control of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Aziz had also served as the CDA Chairman with an additional charge during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for at least one and half years; however despite having two main positions Aziz failed to even start a single project relating to interests of common masses in the Capital. The surprise resignation of the former mayor Islamabad had threatened a war of words between government and the opposition. Posting his resignation message on twitter, he had written that the way they had been pushed against the wall with all powers taken back by federal government, MCI could no longer serve its dearest citizens.

He maintained “Better to quit if can’t help my people. I have resigned as Mayor Islamabad. Record: Resigned after clearance of 2 references, audits & NAB inquiries.”

He continued that MCI had funds but finance department was not directed by federal govt to allow release of those funds. “Still we did our best to keep things moving.” The resignation was written on MCI’s letterhead dated October 1. It must be noted that the mayor was twice removed from his post by the Local Government Commission (LGC) formed by the PTI government; however, his post was restored by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, a senior official of ECP told The Nation that by-elections for the post of Mayor Islamabad seemed not to be held as the constitution directs that the elections to be held for the mayor of Islamabad 120 days before the retirement of the incumbent mayor.

and now they had less time than the duration mentioned in the constitution; adding that they had less than three months remaining in the tenure of the former Mayor Ansar Aziz as he had retired five months ahead of end of his tenure.

The official concluded that the ECP had to make some preparations for the mayor election and they will at least take 20 days in preparations and arrangements which is the reason that they will not be able to meet the constitutional dateline.

The matters related to the by-elections on the seats being vacated due to the death of the members, the LG elections across the country and cantonment board elections are also on the agenda of the meeting.