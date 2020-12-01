Share:

Rawalpindi-The city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that timely arrest of culprits involved in heinous crimes, professional investigation and appropriate/significant efforts during prosecution doubled with proper follow up led to the convictions of the culprits.

“The complainants of the cases as well as the civil society also expressed their satisfaction over the convictions of the accused and declared it the victory of justice, made possible due to the hectic efforts of Rawalpindi police,” he added. CPO expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists here on Monday.

He said special teams were constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran and divisional SPs to resolve the high profile cases. CPO added the honourable courts announced convictions of the accused in four significant cases of Rawalpindi during November 2020.

The convictions include death sentence to Sohail Ayaz and seven-year imprisonment for his accomplice Khurram Tahir alias Kalu for their involvement in child abuse cases: death and life imprisonment to killers of traffic warden Shahid Sarwar, capital punishment to a man involved in killing his three kids in Jatli and conviction of two dacoits involved in killing two men in a fuel station at Shah Bagh in limits of PS Kallar Syedan.