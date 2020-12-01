Share:

LAHORE - At the start of the 5-day anti-polio campaign, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Buzdar said that polio was a fatal disease and protection of the children was an obligation as well as a responsibility.

The CM said that he will personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and directions have been issued to the concerned officers to run this campaign effectively.

Security of polio workers will also be ensured, he added. Usman Buzdar said that effective measures had been taken for the success of the anti-polio campaign and maintained that instructions have been issued for the effective monitoring of the anti-polio teams.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he warned and vowed to win the battle against polio at every cost. “This disease would be eradicated with joint efforts.

It is our national issue and we will have to put joint efforts to cope with this menace. Making Punjab polio-free province is our mission”, he concluded.