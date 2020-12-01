Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iran on Monday said scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s assassination was a clear violation of international law and contrary to the UN Charter.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organisation of the Ministry of Defence of Iran, was targeted and killed in a terrorist attack in Tehran province on Friday (November 27).

“He (Mohsen Fakhrizadeh) was an official of the government of Iran and his assassination is a clear violation of international law, contrary to the UN Charter and internationally recognised laws and norms,” a statement released by the Iranian embassy said.

All countries, especially those claiming to defend human rights and fight against terrorism, it said, were expected to respond appropriately to this terrorist act.

Iran urged the international community, especially the officials of the European Union and the European capitals, to end their double standards and to condemn and deal with this state terrorist act in a transparent manner.

“This assassination shows that the enemies of diplomacy are living in anxious days and intend to endanger world peace and security by disturbing the region,” it said.

“Iran, while condemning this criminal assassination, calls on all governments and free and truth-seeking individuals to raise their voices in opposition to this barbaric act and do not let the enemies of Islam and Muslims block the way for the development and prosperity of the countries in the region with these assassinations,” the statement said.