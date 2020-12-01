Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Science and Technology had been in the headlines for the last one-and-a-half years whether it was promotion and shift to eco-friendly modes of transportation or production of ventilators during the first wave of Covid-19. And there is one man behind the sea change – Fawad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry took over the charge of the ministry with a challenge to make it proactive and utilize the country’s talent and he delivered significantly.

He was the person who highlighted and started working on biotechnology, E-buses, eco-friendly bike, rickshaw and Clean and Green Pakistan and production of ventilators in the country at a time when there was dearth all over the world.

At the time when he was assigned the ministry after removal from the information ministry, the decision was criticized by many but he proved with his dedication that he has the capacity to oversee a highly technical ministry.

During the first wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan, the country was fully depended on the world because the country had no basic health support system to rescue and treat Covid-19 patients. On the directions of Ministry of Science and Technology, the attached departments started working on manufacturing of ventilators, production of sanitizers and face masks and in a short span of time achieved the target. Even now Pakistan is in a position to export ventilators, sanitizers and masks.

On June 6th, 2020, Fawad Chaudhry had announced, “Today is a historic day as Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the first batch of locally made ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).”

He further said the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approved four designs of the ventilators out of 57 received. He said the first commercial manufacturing of ventilators was done by the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

Four public and private companies in the country will manufacture ventilators. He said Pakistan exports medical equipment worth Rs2.1 billion. He said manufacturing of indigenous ventilators will pave the way for Pakistan to set up a huge electromagnetic medical industry. Pakistan’s medical industry will save one billion dollars of exports over the next three years, he added.

He said Pakistan will be self-sufficient and not required to import any medical equipment from the outside world within five years.

Addressing a seminar on “The Future Summit” held recently in Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the government is setting up a largest biotechnology centre of South Asia. He said, “We are setting up the largest biotechnology centre of South Asia because the green energy is the future. The transmission of electricity will be made through green energy rather than poles and cables.”

In 2019, Fawad Chaudhry had launched Pakistan's first official moon-sighting website and a calendar showing main Islamic dates and months for the next five years based on scientific evidence.

In July, 2020, Fawad Chaudhry announced that Pakistan has prepared drones for agriculture sector. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that the drones can spray 16 liter pesticide in 18 minutes and can also identify the affected areas of the crops. Farmers welcomed this invention and appreciated the effort of the Minister for Science.

In August, 2020, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, during his visit to the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) in Islamabad, had announced to introduce eco-friendly motorcycles and Qingqi rickshaws nationwide which will work on battery system. In September, 2020, addressing a news conference, he announced the local assembling of electric buses will start next year. He said the domestic manufacturing of these buses will start in three-year time.