ISLAMABAD-The Federal Parliamentary Secretary of National Heritage and Culture, GhazalaSaifi hosted a celebration of the Ajrak makers of Pakistan. The event took place in the renowned PNCA, Islamabad. The venue was full of captivating Ajrak displays and many honorable guests will give speeches, including the president of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi. Among the honorary speakers will be Mr. ShafqatMehmood (Minister of Education) and Mr. Asad Umar (Minister of Planning). Prime Minister Imran Khan is actively working towards the improvement and development of the national Business activity. It is through his vision that these items of interest will gain global acknowledgment. The art of Ajrak holds a great deal of cultural value, it has been carried on for more than 5000 years. Alarmingly, it is becoming a dying art, with the Ajrak artists not being able to make ends meet due to the low wages they get and the value of hand-woven goods dropping due to the changing tides of time and technology.

It is crucial that we give these artists a platform and educate people about the importance Ajrak holds for us as a people. Pakistan’s textile industry has always had immense artistic potential and cultural impact. Our government’s National Heritage and Culture Division is making it a priority to ensure that the public learns the value of the extremely demanding art of Ajrak.