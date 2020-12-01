Share:

Miranshah - Four tribal elders were shot dead in North Waziristan district on Monday, police and locals said.

Malik Noor Rehman, Malik Omar, Malik Mir Saadi and Malik Raza were travelling in a vehicle when attacked by gunmen from another vehicle in Khaisur area of Mirali Tehsil.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said they were probing the attack. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack till filing of this report.

It merits mentioning here that Pakistani army conducted a military operation in Waziristan region in the year 2014, flushing out militants from the area and also displacing thousands of families.

However, attacks have resumed in the region during the last one year.