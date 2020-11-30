Share:

Paris- Four French police officers were charged Monday over the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, a case that has ramped up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron to give ground on a controversial security bill.

Outrage over the assault of Michel Zecler, exposed in video footage published last week, has become a new rallying cause for critics who accuse the police of institutionalised racism and brutality. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is to face questions from a parliamentary commission later Monday over the new security law, which would restrict the right of the press to publish images of on-duty police.

Rallies against the law, which mobilised tens of thousands at the weekend, ended with angry clashes in Paris on Saturday that left dozens wounded, including a Syrian photographer who has worked for AFP. A Paris investigating magistrate early Monday charged all four officers with intentional violence by a person holding public authority. Three were also charged with fabricating their police statement on the incident.

Two of the accused -- including the most senior officer, a police brigadier aged 44 -- will remain behind bars but the other two were freed on conditional release, a judicial source told AFP, asking not to be named.