Islamabad-A girl was shot dead at Fizaya Chowk on Monday by a man after her parents turned down his marriage proposal, informed sources.

The incident took place at 9:30am in the limits of Police Station (PS) Koral, they said.

The alleged killer managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, sources said.

Rescuers moved the dead body to hospital for autopsy, where she has been identified as Savina, a house-maid by profession.

According to details, Savina left her house to go to Media Town where she was working as house-maid. As the girl reached at Fizaya Chowk, a man namely Shani along with his friend Faizan intercepted her and shot her dead with a pistol, they said. The duo managed to escape from the scene while locals alerted the police.

The investigators of HIU of PS Koral along with SHO arrived on the crime scene and collected evidences besides questioning the eyewitnesses.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime. He said girl was shot dead by a man Shani for refusing his marriage proposal. He said the parents of girl also nominated Shani and his friend in the complaint lodged with police. He said investigation is underway and murder case would be registered against killers.

Meanwhile, Banigala police carried out a search operation in Malloot and its suburbs. The police held four suspects and seized heavy cache of arms and ammunition. The suspected were shifted to police station for further investigation. The search operation was conducted on instructions of IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan to flush out the suspects and crimsons from the area.