ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday announced that there would be no disruption in gas supply to export-oriented sectors for next three months, however gas supply to CNG, captive power plants of non-export sectors and general industry would be disconnected, if required, to avoid gas shortfall for domestic sector in peak winter season.

As par the load management plan for the ongoing winter season, in case of shortage, the gas supply would be first disconnected to the CNG sector, then non-export captive plants and followed by general industry, said Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar while addressing a joint press conference here.

Nadeem Babar said that the decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Monday which would be taken up for ratification by the Federal Cabinet. He said the export industries would come as the last option in case of extreme gas shortage but such a situation may not come except during December 20, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

He said that gas load management plan was prepared about two months ago and submitted to the CCOE for approval. However, the CCOE directed that gas supply to export sectors should not be stopped. At the same time, he said the gas pressure could drop in the tail-end of the pipeline system.

Responding to a question about a nine-month gas supply contract with the industry, he said the government had decided that gas supply to industries would not be disconnected for three months this year.

Omar Ayub Khan said the previous government had put the country’s future at stake and left landmines for the PTI government including in the energy sector which it was still struggling to overcome. He said a former prime minister was now blaming the present government for Rs1 trillion circular debt in the gas sector who had left behind about Rs350 billion circular debt by not increasing gas rates for almost 18 months despite approval by the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) just to secure a few votes.

He alleged that previous government had diverted Rs80 billion meant for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) towards fuel supplies and other needs of Nandipur Power Project, blocked cheaper renewable energy projects and instead promoted imported fuel based power plants through faulty agreements.

Omar Ayub said they destroyed the future of Pakistan for personal benefits while the present government was trying to remove all those pilferages. He said the previous government also did not invest on power transmission system while the present government invested Rs47 billion in transmission network and was able to increase power supply by 4275mw to 24500mw in peak summer.

The SAPM also criticised the previous government for not establishing gas storages when it set up LNG import terminals but the present government was now laying North-South Gas Pipeline to transfer up to 1400mmcfd of gas from port to consumption centres besides setting up storages.

Babar said he would now update the media and the public about the gas demand and supply situation on a weekly basis until the end of winter. Also, he said, the government would gradually clear about Rs350 billion circular debt in the gas network over the next 4-5 years.