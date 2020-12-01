Share:

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday. Governor Punjab said that the opposition’s plan to obstruct the Senate elections would also fail. Opposition will see Senate and general elections will be held on time.

Opposition rallies cannot oust the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not move an inch away from his politics.

According to details, Senior Provincial Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House on Monday in which political and government issues were discussed.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab said that PDM will get tired of holding rallies but the government will remain in power till 2023.

PDM is playing with the lives of the people for political interests. Corona is being “invited” and there are serious dangers of corona spread due to opposition rallies.

Therefore, the opposition is once again asked to end the politics of rallies for the time being, otherwise the opposition will be responsible for the spike in corona.

Governor Punjab said that there is grave danger of corona but unfortunately the opposition does not care about the lives of the people but their political interests. The rule of law is the responsibility of the government which will be fulfilled in any case. The government’s strategy to keep people safe from corona is being praised around the world.

He further said that the opposition parties are trying to obstruct the Senate elections but the opposition has failed in its earlier intentions and now the opposition’s plan to obstruct the Senate elections will also fail. If the opposition thinks they can pressurize the government by holding rallies, they are mistaken. Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the PDM could not shake the government as much as it wanted to.

There was no danger to the government from the opposition rallies. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and the opposition will have to face failure in the forthcoming elections, he added.

PDM leaders have no sympathy for people: Asif

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that Bhutto and Sharif families are in the habit of exploiting workers for gaining political and personal motives.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty save the people of Multan from coronavirus as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have no sympathy for the common man.

He further said that those making hue and cry for NRO would get nothing except disappointment.