LAHORE-The Lahore Gymkhana golf team prevailed over Defence Raya and Royal Palm to win the Inter Club Golf Teams Contest 2020, which concluded here Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Monday.

The 20-member Lahore Gymkhana Golf team comprising 10 players in handicap range zero to nine and 10 players in handicap category 10 to 12, flourished in a ferocious action-packed engagement of golfing skills and virtually snatched victory from Defence Raya Golf Club, who were looking impregnable after two days of the three-day championship. This golf event, involving golf teams of three prestigious golf clubs of Lahore, was contested over three days, first day at Royal Palm, second day at Defence Raya and the final day at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

At the completion of first two days tackling of each other’s golfing adeptness and mental strengths, Defence Raya had an advantage of 10 points over Gymkhana and 14 points over Royal Palm. This made Defence Raya look like a probable winner and their elated team was all geared up for supremacy when play commenced on the final day after exchange of greetings between the captains of the three teams, Sardar Murad (Defence Raya), Abdullah Sharif (Royal Palm) and Dr Dildar Hussain (Gymkhana).

As per format of the championship, the final 18 holes competition at Lahore Gymkhana turned out to be a formidable affair as the Gymkhana team members started to unfold their capabilities in this singles match play contest. Defence Raya daunting ones began to disintegrate before the unwavering resoluteness of the Gymkhana golf players. Gymkhana Team had managed to accumulate 65 points for the three rounds.

As against this, Defence Raya also stood at 65 points and as per rules when the points tally is same, the team that accumulates more points on the final day is declared the winner. Since Gymkhana had winning points of 27 as against 17 points of Defence Raya, the glittering trophy was theirs and while thunderous cheers filled the Gymkhana atmosphere, Defence Raya players felt distraught and weary. Afterall, they had missed becoming the celebrated ones, merely because their points tally was one point short.

For the Gymkhana Golf team, the lustrous and radiant ones have been Jehanzeb Saleh, Nasir Irshad, Imran Ahmed and Salman Jehangir in the zero to nine handicap category and Naveed Sharif, Ahsan Zubair, Salman Hanif, Hamza Kardar, Tanvir Najm and Omer Zia in the 10 to 12 handicap category. At the conclusion of the championship, the prestigious Lahore Cup was awarded to the Gymkhana team, in the presence of Mian Misbahurrehman, Sarmad Nadeem and participating team players of the three clubs at Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.