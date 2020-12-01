Share:

ISLAMABAD - The latest addition to their leading chain of hotels across Pakistan, Hashoo Group has announced to launch a new brand of four-star hotels by the name of “PC Legacy”.

Hashoo Group is the leading chain of hotels, which already owns and operates the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, and the select-service Hotel One brand in Pakistan.

SNQ Resorts (Pvt) Limited is a new entrant in the market, which will work towards developing tourism in the northern parts of Pakistan. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and SNQ Resorts (Pvt) Limited in Crystal Ballroom at Islamabad Marriott.

“PC Legacy is our new brand of four-star hotels and I congratulate SNQ Resorts (Pvt) Ltd for becoming the first signers of this franchise. We, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, are delighted to manage this prestigious hotel,” expressed Murtaza Hashwani, Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO, at the MoU signing ceremony.

SNQ Resorts (Pvt) Limited CEO Syed Kaiser Mehmood Shah said: “We are proud to collaborate with Hashoo Group for developing a new space for tourism by providing contemporary architecture and modern travel facilities in Naran.”

Nestled amid the majestic Himalayan Mountains, Naran is surrounded by the dense Alpine forest, capturing stunning views of the lush green valley attracting tourists and adventure enthusiasts from around the world.

Designed for both business and leisure travellers, PC Legacy Hotel Naran will offer a host of modern amenities to all guests.

At the hotel, they can choose from a combination of 70 rooms and suites for their stay, dine at the in-house restaurants, utilise elegant event spaces, and avail gym and wellness services as well as kids’ recreational facilities in the hotel.

Located in the upper Kaghan valley of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Naran is about 280 kilometres away from Islamabad. A highly popular tourist destination, it attracts scores of tourists to explore its radiant beauty and experience prominent tourist attractions in the vicinity such as the enchanted Saiful Malook Lake, Shogran, Babusar Top, and Siri Paye Meadows.