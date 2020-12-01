Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Adyala jail authorities recovered heroin from a jail inmate inside hospital, informed sources on Monday. The inmate has been identified as Raja Tahir, they said. An SG Warden namely Raja Ilyas has been suspended for 90 days by the Superintendent and was relieved for DIG Office for further posting, sources said. A departmental inquiry was also launched against the Warden. According to sources, a prisoner namely Raja Tahir was caught by the jail administration with heroin in a ward of jail’s hospital. A strict action has been taken against the jail staffers including the SG Warder Raja Ilyas by the jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali, sources said. Following the recovery of drugs from an inmate, sources said, security and body search mechanism has been adopted in the jail.

Superintendent Adyala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali, when contacted, confirmed that an inmate was caught with heroin inside jail’s hospital by the authorities. He said action has been taken against the Warden and his services were put on disposal of DIG Office. “A very less quantity of heroin was seized from Raja Tahir, who is an under trial prisoner and managed to smuggle heroin inside prison by hiding in clothes,” said Superintendent in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Punjab Mirza Shahid Salim Baig paid a surprise visit of Adyala Jail and searched different barracks of prison, they said. However, the IG found no suspicious stuff from any barrack of the jail.