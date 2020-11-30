Share:

ADEN, YEMEN-Fighters of the Houthi rebel group shelled a residential area in the country’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, leaving seven people killed, a government official told Xinhua. “The Houthis indiscriminately fired mortars and artillery shells that landed on a residential neighborhood in Durayhmi district south of Hodeidah,” the local government source said on condition of anonymity. He confirmed that a total of seven people were killed and nearly 15 others injured, mostly women and children, as a result of the random shelling. A medical source at the public hospital in Durayhmi confirmed receiving a number of wounded people in critical conditions due to serious injuries.The port city of Hodeidah, a vital lifeline for millions facing starvation, has seen a shaky cease-fire between the government and the Houthis since they reached an UN-sponsored truce in Stockholm in December 2018.