ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Climate Change in a statement issued on Monday said that Kaavan, the Asian elephant of Islamabad Marghazar Zoo, has safely arrived in Cambodia amid joyful fanfare.

The statement said that the elephant set off on a nearly 10-hour journey from Pakistan to Cambodia in the wee hours of Monday morning on a specially chartered cargo plane from Russia.

In Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, Kaavan would initially be kept in a small designated section of the park with a separating barrier between his place over 10 acres and the place where he could see other elephants in the wildlife sanctuary. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who bade farewell to the elephant along with hundreds of people with their eyes wet and members of civil society organisations, wished Kaavan more joyful days throughout his rest of his life in Cambodia’s wildlife sanctuary.

“Though it’s a deeply sad moment for us to see the elephant leaving us amid heart-wrenching feelings of separation, we are sure about it being the right step to retire Kaavan after spending over three decades in captivity,” he told media, hoping that it would have happier and healthier life with the creatures of his own kind in the new place.

Transporting him to a place, where he would be with other elephants of his kind is undoubtedly the right decision that the Prime Minister Imran Khan also supported, Malik Amin Aslam stressed.

He remarked, “We would surely be glad to see Kaavan happy in Cambodia and it is hoped he would find a partner too very soon.”

He recalled that following the Islamabad High Court’s order in May this year for Kaavan’s relocation to safer place, the eight-member expert committee was formed to propose a safer and more suitable place for relocation and retirement of the elephant.

The committee recommended an elephant sanctuary spanning over 25,000 acres in Cambodia as the most suitable place for relocation and retirement of Kavaan of the Islamabad Marghzar Zoo after giving joy to thousands of visiting children and parents since the elephant was gifted by the Sri Lankan government in 1985, Malik Amin Aslam added.

NLC completes safe

transportation of Kaavan from zoo to airport

National Logistics Cell (NLC) on Monday completed the task of safe transportation of elephant Kaavan from Islamabad Zoo to New Islamabad International Airport for onward transportation to Cambodia, a statement said.

The statement released by NLC said that it provided prime mover to Four Paws, a global animal welfare organisation involved in the relocation of Kaavan.

Two cranes with loading capacity of 50 tons each were placed at zoo and airport for loading and unloading of Kaavan.

The transportation operation of the elephant was started Sunday morning. The animal was first moved to a special crate designed for the elephant transportation where it was sedated by a team of veterinarians.

On completion of sedation process, Kavaan was loaded on flatbed attached with prime mover and was safely transported to Islamabad International Airport. The elephant was then loaded on a special Russian cargo plane which took off at 5am on Monday. The process of loading and unloading was done under the supervision of Four Paw and officials of wildlife department.