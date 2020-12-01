Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday formally launched a five-day anti-polio drive in the province by administering polio drops to a child.

During the drive, over 6.4 million children below the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio virus. A total of 28,681 teams have been deployed for the purpose which include 25,579 mobile teams, 1868 fixed teams, 1104 transit teams and 130 roaming teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the complete eradication of polio virus from the province as one of the top priorities of his government and said that the provincial government, in collaboration with other partner organisations, was taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy. He expressed the hope that owing to the efforts of the provincial government, the province would soon be free of polio virus.

Talking about five-day anti-polio campaign, the Chief Minister said that special arrangements had been made and teams were trained to avoid the spread of polio virus during the campaign. He said that due to corona situation, last year polio cases had increased in the province, but due to serious efforts of the provincial government, now there had been considerable reduction in polio cases in the province.

The Chief Minister termed the eradication of polio virus as a national cause and urged upon all segments of the society including ulema, political leaders, teachers, parents and media to join their hands with the government’s efforts to eradicate polio virus and give a safe future to our next generation. He made an appeal to the parents to ensure the vaccination of all their children under the age of five years during the campaign.