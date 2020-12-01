Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is developing Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy that would strengthen governance and policy-driven planning.

The PFM include fiscal management, resources mobilisation, fiscal de-centralisation and reforms roadmap for entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts. In this connection a day-long consultative session was arranged by the Finance Department in collaboration with the key line department and development partners on Monday in a local hotel in Peshawar.

Senior official from Finance Department, Planning & Development (P&D), Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue, Energy, Irrigation, Mines, Health and Education Departments attended this session.

Keynote speaker on the occasion, Secretary Finance Atif Rahman said that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always a considerable focus on PFM reforms and it was increasingly showing its presence in the broader agenda of KPs government reforms strategy.

In order to achieve these ends, the provincial government was designing a PFM reforms strategy to positively impact the government functionaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqas Paracha, an advisor said the technical aspects of PFM reforms were well under stood and agreed upon by the government and development partners.

However, because of sub-optimal sequencing and flawed coordination with development partners these reforms were not able to have desired effects.