KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms of the entry-test based online admissions 2021 in bachelors and masters programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning programme) and Department of Visual Studies until December 02, 2020.

The incharge directorate admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar advised that students should get admission details, online admission form, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and upload/submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal till December 02, 2020.

In the bachelor’s programmes, admissions are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required).

Meanwhile, in the master’s programmes, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry-test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service. Students applying in four and five years bachelors programmes in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

Furthermore, the students, who are planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi visits admission help desk

The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the central help desk established at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate. The incharge, KU Directorate Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, and others were also present on this occasion, said the statement released on Monday. The central help desk has been set up to facilitate and guide students and their parents.

The visitors would also get help in getting their educational documents scan and would be able to upload their admission forms along with relevant documents and paid voucher slips on the official admission portal of the varsity.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi directed that the students, who were visiting the help desk, should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial and federal governments.