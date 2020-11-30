Share:

LAHORE-The Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) today (Tuesday). According to JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, top 10 teams are participating in this historical eight-goal tournament, which will be played following all the necessary SOPs. Top national and international players will also be seen in action and their presence will make the event more challenging and exciting. The teams are divided into two pools, as Pool A consists of Remounts, Imperial Hydroponics, Barry’s, AOS and Master Paints while Pool B comprises Platinum Homes, Newage Cables, Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo, Armoured Corps Risala and FG Polo/Diamond Paints. Today (Tuesday), Barry’s will play against Imperial Hydroponics at 1:00 pm in the first match of the day, while Newage Cables will vie against Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo at 2:00 pm in the second match and Armoured Corps Risala will compete against FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 3:00 pm in the third match of the day.