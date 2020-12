Share:

ISLAMABAD-Miley Cyrus made her first committed leap into the punk genre this week, following the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. And as if a new addition to her discography weren’t enough to satiate fans, the singer-songwriter, 28, performed a stripped down version of the track Angels Like You.Rocking a plunging black bodysuit, Cyrus writhed around on a glass floor hovering over her swimming pool as she belted out the emotionally-charged lyrics.