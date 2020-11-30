Share:

MOUNT MAUNGANUI-Persistent rain in Mount Maunganui forced the third and final T20I between New Zealand and West Indies to be called off after just 2.2 overs. The hosts took the series 2-0.

Mitchell Santner’s first match as New Zealand’s T20I captain ended in a dampener as inclement weather forced abandonment of the game. The hosts were without Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, who had been given a break for the third game and were replaced by Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett. For West Indies, Hayden Walsh and Romario Shepherd came in place of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul.

New Zealand opted to field for the second time in the series. West Indies openers Andre Fletcher and Brandon King got off to a brisk start, taking 12 runs from the first over. King, who was looking good and had smashed a six and a four in that over, fell on the second ball of the next over, giving Lockie Ferguson his sixth wicket of the series.

However, rain soon arrived to play spoilsport. The persistent drizzle got heavier two balls into the third over and players were forced off the field. The heavy showers continued and after a delay of nearly two hours, the match was called off about 30 minutes out from the cut off time for a five-overs-per-side game.

With wins in the first two T20Is, the Blackcaps took the series 2-0. Ferguson was named the Player of the Series for his six wickets at 7.17, including a five-wicket haul in the first match. The players will now head to Hamilton, where they will play the first Test of the two-match series, starting 3 December