LAHORE - Hassan Waseem Afzal (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) passed away on Monday. He was 67. He left behind Farkhanda Waseem Afzal (wife), Madiha and Salik, his daughter and son-in-law and Amahal, his grandson. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today (Tuesday) at 2:30pm at DHA Graveyard, Block X, Phase 7, DHA, Lahore.