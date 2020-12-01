Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the Opposition prioritised their personal gains at the cost of public and national benefits.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Shibli Faraz urged the opposition not to play with the lives of people for its personal gains as the second wave of coronavirus is at its peak in the country. He said the opposition is unduly making furore and fuss to protect their looted money.

The minister said in recent past these leaders were demanding strict lockdown in the country and now they have pushed aside the threats of pandemic for the sake of their personal motives. He said few of them didn’t participate in today’s gathering in Multan due to coronavirus while on the other hand they are convincing innocent people to put their lives at risk by participating in the rally.

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif remained the top character during all non-democratic actions in the history of Pakistani politics. He said their language reminds us Nawaz Sharif who not even spared women for the sake of his politics.

He said PPP which was a national party in the past has now become a provincial party due to its bad policies.

The minister also said that the current opposition did nothing for poor people of the country and they should realize that these tactics will not work to get people’s support.

Talking about the inflation and other problems faced by the country, the minister said they are taking concrete measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve all such issues.

Commenting on the rhetoric of PML-N leadership, the information minister said Maryam Nawaz should first explain her position on the Avenfiel flats.

He said Nawaz Sharif betrayed all his patronisers. He utilized Muhammad Khan Jenejo and took money from Osama bin Laden. The language used by Nawaz Sharif is very shameful.

The information minister said that Bhutto Shaheed might be thinking that who were involved in his hanging were sitting on stage.

He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman after being defeated from his hometown Dera Ismail Khan is threatening to make siege of Islamabad.

The minister commenting on the speeches of Opposition leaders said that they did not make voice for the poor. The way these swindlers robbed Pakistan, people of Pakistan will not give them any second opportunity, he added.

The minister said that the government had asked Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family to come Pakistan for funeral of their mother, but he will never return to Pakistan.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained Chairman of Kashmir Committee for 30 years but what he did for Kashmir.

PDM is the corona of corruption, remarked the Information Minister adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari quarantined himself after contracting coronavirus but this Opposition thinks that coronavirus does not affect public.

He said that Asifa Bhutto Zardari is too young to make any comment. The opposition uses to invite people in processions by providing them money, he claimed.

He added that the government has explicit stance on Israel. Pakistan will not recognise Isabel at any cost. He said that after Peshawar, people of Multan have also rejected the PDM procession. He added that PDM even making 150 processions can’t damage the government.

He said that Maryam Nawaz will never become Benazir Bhutto adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can’t follow even his mother.

He said the language Maryam Nawaz Sharif is using today was utilised by his father Nawaz Sharif in the decade of 90s.

Imran Khan provided his assets with subsequent record and established welfare projects in the country, said Senator Shibli Faraz.