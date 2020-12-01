Share:

ISLAMABAD - A five-day national anti-polio drive on Monday commenced to vaccinate over 39 million children under the age of five across the country.

Statement released by the National Emergency and Operations Centre (NEOC) said that a total of around 285,000 polio frontline workers would go house-to-house, observing strict SOPs for COVID-19, to ensure protection of Pakistani children from the crippling polio virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the government was committed to make Pakistan polio-free and we were determined to close the immunity gap in children which had unfortunately widened because of disruption of essential services due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children was critical for us to reduce the immunity gap and protect them against polio. “I therefore urge all parents and caregivers to ensure polio vaccination to their children during the campaign as well as in routine,” he said.

“I am confident, together we will achieve our target of making a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children,” said Dr. Faisal Sultan.

The NEOC statement said that during campaign trained polio frontline workers would reach every child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures such as wearing mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining at least minimum distance during vaccination. The campaign has been planned in synchronisation with Afghanistan.

“While continuing our efforts to enhance essential immunization coverage across, the back-to-back planned immunization campaigns are imperative to give quick immunity boost to children under the age of five,” said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

“We need to ensure that no child is missed during this critical national immunization campaign aimed to build on successful immunity building efforts during last 3 months. I urge every Pakistani to take it as a national mission and support the frontline workers who will reach every child with the essential polio vaccine during the week. All segments of the society including communities, media, religious leaders, social activists, celebrities, doctors, should play active role so that no child remains at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralysed for life,” Dr Rana said. Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan. So far during the current year, a total of 82 polio cases have been reported including 24 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 14 from Punjab.