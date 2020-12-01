Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe yesterday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. Gen. Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

“We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in the wake of future challenges,” the COAS reiterated.

Later, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Minister of National Defence laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.