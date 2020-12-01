Share:

“[Boko Haram serves] as a reminder that social justice remains incomplete without penetration through some very lamentable beginnings.”

— Wole Soyinka

The emergence of non-state actors in different regions of the world that believe in the efficacy of violence has altered the perception of war in people’s thinking. A critical number of people do not think that a war is just a fight between two or among many states. Instead, they believe that the United Nations (UN) has failed to protect future generations from the scourges of war. One such group that has made life miserable for human lives is Boko Haram. The group was founded in 2002. While it initially focused on opposing Western education, it launched its military operations in 2009 to create an Islamic state. The international community only recognised the group in 20014 as another challenge for regional stability and peace when it kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok town in Borno state, Nigeria. In August 2014, the group leader, Abubakar Shekau declared a caliphate in areas under Boko Haram’s control. However, a regional coalition of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger pushed the group out of the seized areas. However, it seems that the group is gaining strength once more as the Nigerian government is blaming Boko Haram for a deadly attack on a village in its northeast parts that has left 100 people dead.