LAHORE - Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), the body approved by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the certification of nonprofits in Pakistan, has granted certification of approval to as many as 14 organisations which will help them become eligible to secure international grants and funds for relief efforts and human development in the country. The PCP panel in a recent online meeting granted approval for certification of 14 organisations including Alif Noon Parents Foundation; Water and Sanitation Services Company; Association for the Rehabilitation of the Physically Disabled; The National Institute of Child Health Trust; Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program; Ghulam Faruque Welfare Trust; Hashim Welfare Association; Society for Safe Environment and Welfare of Agrarians in Sindh Pakistan; Poverty Eradication Initiative; AAHUNG; Institute of Business Administration Karachi; Engro Foundation, Al Mujtaba Education Trust and Babar Ali Foundation (BAF). Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) is a designated Certification Agency by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Government of Pakistan vide SRO No. 1116(1)/2003 dated December 18, 2003. PCP conducts performance evaluation of non-profit organizations on behalf of FBR and certifies that NPOs meet with the desired requirements of certification standards (notified by FBR) including legal and regulatory compliance, general public utility compliance, and institutional mechanisms of oversight, compliance with tax laws, financial management, policies and program delivery.