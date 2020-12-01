Share:

Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that future strategy of the anti-government movement will be announced after December 8 meeting of alliance’s leaders.

Talking to media person along with former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in Multan, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that people of Multan have rejected the selected government and sons of Yousaf Raza offered sacrifices and became victim of police brutality.

He said that PDM defeated government and the movement will keep on working according to its schedule. He also ruled out any form of dialogue with the government. On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani said that PDM workers were arrested ahead of rally and were threatened to not attend the rally. He also thanked PDM leadership for letting PPP host two out of six rallies of the anti-government alliance.