ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take practical steps for the promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, besides protecting borders.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting regarding improving existing border management system in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said his government believes in independent, but secured borders. He directed to establish a special division for border management system in the interior ministry under the supervision of additional secretary. He instructed all the concerned departments to ensure timely sharing of information and date.

The meeting was briefed that it is utmost necessary to consolidate detail of all the people, who enter Pakistan through land, sea, or air routes at one place. The meeting was informed about progress on border fencing and system installed at various border crossings.

It was told that closure of illegal routes and measures to counter smuggling have benefited country’s economy with billions of rupees in just one year.