ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday gave in principle approval of setting up an Export Development Board (EDB) to enhance exports. The approval was granted during Prime Minister's meeting with his Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood in Islamabad.

PM will be the president of Export Development Board, while all stakeholders relating to exports are given representation in the board. Meeting of the EDB will be convened every month in which exporters will be invited so that their problems be resolved on priority basis.