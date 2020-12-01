Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to review the country’s economic, political security situation besides discussing the developments of coronavirus pandemic and ongoing political campaign of the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda during the meeting.

The meeting will review diplomatic relations with France and the Cabinet will also be briefed on the progress regarding the OIC meeting.

According to the agenda, the cabinet will also be briefed on issues such as inflation, sugarcane crushing and prices of sugar and flour. The Cabinet will be briefed on three development projects, including the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Islands Development Authority and Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The agreement between Pakistan Navy Engineering College and Yildiz Technical University, Turkey will be approved.