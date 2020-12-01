Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police on Monday arrested 38 outlaws including 10 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city during raids and recovered huge cache of narcotics, wine, mobile phone, motorbike, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team comprising DSP CIA Hakim Khan along with Sub-Inspectors Mushtaq Ahmed, Asim Ali, ASIs Zulfqar Ali, Jafer Ali, Sadeer Abbasi along with others that apprehended six accused identified as Anees, Muhammad Danish, Ravi Gul, Usman Ghani, Waheed Gul, Nadir Khan and recovered five pistols, mobile phones, 360 gram hashish and motorbike from their possession and further investigation is underway.

Moreover SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including Station House officer of Sihala Police Station Inspector Malik Basheer, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwer along with others apprehended five bootleggers identified as Umair, Haroon, Riaz, Ali Naveed and David Tassavur and recovered 68 wine bottles and two beer carton from their possession. Case has been register against the suspects.

Meanwhile Secretariat police arrested an accused Nazakat and recovered 110 gram heroine from him. Karachi Company police arrested three accused Tayyeb Hussain, Farshad and Ashraf and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 110 gram hashish from their possession. Tarnol police arrested accused Sher Zaman and recovered 1kg 10 grams hashish from him.

Industrial Area police arrested an accused Farooq Massih and recovered 12 litres alcohols wine from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Hazrat Ullah and recovered stolen valuable from him. Noon police arrested three accused Arshad, Noman Liaqat and Danish and 70 litres alcohol and 225 gram hashish from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested a suspect Waheed Ullah and recovered 10 litres alcohol from him.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police arrested accused Imran Banras and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.