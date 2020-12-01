Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in recognition of his services for further promoting and strengthen defense cooperation between Pakistan and China.

A special investiture ceremony was held at the presidency in Islamabad on Tuesday. It was attended by the federal ministers, the services chiefs and other senior ranking officials.

Earlier, General Wei Fenghe met Chief of army staff (COAS) general Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army’s sincere efforts for the regional peace.

A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies.