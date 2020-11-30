Share:

Top seeds move to 2nd round of ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships

LAHORE - As many as 21 matches were decided on the opening day of the main draw matches of the ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships week II at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Monday. According to PTF spokesman, all the seeded players moved into the second round by winning their respective matches in straight sets, except the fixture between Ruslan Serazhetdinov of Russia and Mahatir Muhammad Khan of Pakistan. Ruslan struggled hard to win his encounter against Mahatir in a well-contested three-set match, which lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes. The other best match of the day was played between Subhan bin Salik of Pakistan and Aki Zuban Rawat of Nepal. Subhan won the first set at 7-5, after breaking 11th game of Rawat, who won the second 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan. In the final set, Rawat didn’t allow Subhan to settle down and won the decisive set 6-1. In the girl’s singles, Debutant Maleeha Khalid, daughter of former Davis Cup Captain M Khalid, won the match against compatriot Sheeza Sajid.

PCB umpires express surprise over their alleged fight

LAHORE - Umpires Qaiser Khan and Rana Arshad, who are members of the PCB panel of umpires, have expressed surprise over reports of bitter rhetoric or a fight between them. Qaiser and Rana say that in the stage match during which they are referred about bitter rhetoric in a bio-secure environment, they were not together. Qaiser said he was staying at PC Hotel in Rawalpindi, where he supervised the match so no such incident had taken place.

Punjab teams win Inter-Provincial U-16 Athletics titles

LAHORE - Punjab’s boys and girls athletics teams emerged winners in the Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Peshawar on Monday. In the boys’ athletics competitions, Punjab team accumulated 120 points to win the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (87 points) finished second followed by Balochistan (77 points). In the girls’ event, Punjab team also secured top position with 80 points while KP girls earned second slot with 60 points and Sindh and AJK finished third and fourth respectively. Both the Punjab teams were congratulated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Death of coach Saba Waris condoled

LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have condoled the death of Sports Board Punjab’s senior table tennis coach Saba Waris on Monday. Both showered praise on the coach’s contributions for the promotion of table tennis saying that his services will be remembered for a long time. They also conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.